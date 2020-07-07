1/1
Sydney Jade Riggs
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sydney's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Sydney Jade Riggs,18, of Manistee, died Saturday morning July 4, 2020 from injuries received in an automobile accident.

She was born in Manistee on Feb. 14, 2002 and was a 2020 graduate of Casman Academy. Sydney was an avid bicycle rider and enjoyed painting. She was employed by McDonald' s in Manistee.

Surviving are her parents DeAnna Jenae Riggs and Joe Rakoski, of Manistee; her brother Anthony Riggs, of Manistee; her grandpa; Dan Riggs (Sheila Kotecki) and her very good friend Adrienne Steffens.

Private family services will be held.

Please visit Sydney's personal page of memories at www.oakgrovefh.com to share a memory or photo. Arrangements are by Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Manistee News Advocate on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center
309 Parkdale Ave
Manistee, MI 49660
(231) 723-1117
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved