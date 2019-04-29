Sylvia Ann Linke Willett, born in Filer City, Michigan, on Jan. 24, 1935, to Arthur Linke and Sophie Pelarski Linke.

She attended Filer City grade school and a 1953 graduate of Manistee High School. She worked for a large Insurance Co. in Battle Creek for one year and then returned to Manistee to become the bride of John Edward Willett on June 18, 1955, at Guardian Angels Church.

Sylvia was a devoted mother of three children and a stay at home mom for 10 years then employed at West Shore Hospital for 36 years. Sylvia loved knitting and crocheting and planning holiday celebrations. She was a gifted piano player and also accordion as a teenager. She was a member of the Guardian Angels Church Choir for 10 years and two years as a Eucharistic minister.

She and John loved visiting St. Charles, Missouri, at the home of her brother Arvid and family each spring. She played the piano at the country club for eight years for the Friday night fish fry and loved St. Antlers Day (Nov. 15) and their cabin in the woods.

She was preceded by parents, brothers Leonard and Wayne, sister-in-law Helen and her husband of 57 years.

Survived by Renee, Rhonda, Michael and wife Kimberly, grandchildren Holly Tabaczka and husband Nick of Anchorage, Alaska, Linda Kott, of Manistee, Christopher and Jarred Willett.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Guardian Angels Catholic Church in Manistee with the Rev. Zeljko Guberovic celebrant. Burial of John and Sylvia's cremated remains will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery also in Manistee.

Relatives and friends will pray the Evening Vigil Service at 8 p.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019 at the Herbert Funeral Home in Manistee. The family will be at the funeral home from 6-9 p.m. on Friday to receive friends and on Saturday morning at Guardian Angels Catholic Church one hour prior to the funeral Mass.

The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.