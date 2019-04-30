Sylvia Ann Linke Willett, born in Filer City, Michigan, on Jan. 24, 1935, to Arthur Linke and Sophie Pelarski Linke.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Guardian Angels Catholic Church in Manistee with the Rev. Zeljko Guberovic celebrant. Burial of John and Sylvia's cremated remains will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery also in Manistee.

Relatives and friends will pray the Evening Vigil Service at 8 p.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019 at the Herbert Funeral Home in Manistee. The family will be at the funeral home from 6-9 p.m. on Friday to receive friends and on Saturday morning at Guardian Angels Catholic Church one hour prior to the funeral Mass.

