Tammie Lou Fraly Saunders, 49, of Brethren, died Saturday, June 15, 2019, at home with her family by her side. She was born a twin on November 4, 1969, in Frankfort, the daughter of Timothy and Belinda (Gonyon) Fraly.

Tammie enjoyed spending her summers at the Fraly Flatts, going slow on Caye Caulker, Belize, watching the birds, and devoting her time to her grandbabies. She was a loving mother, grandmother, daughter, and sister who never met a stranger. She cherished time spent with her family and changing the world one smile at a time. She will be dearly missed.

Tammie is survived by: her children, Kayla Howes of Kaleva and Stevie Howes of Kaleva; her grandbabies, Devan, Korbyn, Kolesyn, and Kynnlie; her father, Timothy Fraly of Brethren; her twin sister, Terri (Todd) Rutowski of Onekama; her brother, Timothy (Tanya) Fraly of Brethren; her former spouse, Troy Saunders; her companion, Russ Hansen; her stepdaughters, Tiffany, Allie and Rose and their children; her nieces and nephews, Tayler (Sarah), Paige, Shelby, and Timmy (Laura); and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends.

Tammie was preceded in death by: her mother, Belinda Fraly; and her stepmother, Jeanette Fraly.

Memorial services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 20, 2019, at the Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, with Rev. David Taylor officiating. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the funeral home.

The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements.

