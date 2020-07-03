1/1
Tammy L. McGlynn
Tammy L. McGlynn, 57, of Gaylord, Michigan, passed away at home, Sunday, June 28, 2020.

Tammy was born July 31, 1962, in Manistee, Michigan, to Edwin and Margaret (Murphy) Flatten.

On Sept 4, 1982, Tammy married Patrick McGlynn at St. Joseph Church in Onekama, Michigan.

Tammy was a beloved member of the Walmart family for 29 years. She took joy in her position as a pharmacy technician while helping the community. For many years Tammy was committed to the group, Northern Michigan Country Line Dancers. She looked forward to line dancing every week and visiting with good friends while forming lifelong friendships. Tammy could often be found enjoying the NASCAR race on Sunday afternoons. She looked forward to going on a yearly vacation with Pat, Ed and Shirley, visiting a different NASCAR track each time. Tammy was always excited to spend time with her daughters and grandkids any chance that she had.

Tammy is survived by her husband, Patrick McGlynn; parents, Edwin and Margaret Flatten; mother-in-law, Jeannine McGlynn; daughters, Adele (McGlynn) Bigelow and Anne McGlynn; siblings, Christine (Bernabe) Whitfield, Edwin Jr. (Shirley) Flatten; grandchildren, Austyn Bigelow, Garryson Bigelow and Lawson Trout; and numerous nieces, nephews and many wonderful relatives and great friends.

She is preceded in death by her father-in-law, Roger McGlynn.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at The Nelson Funeral Home, in Gaylord, Michigan.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Nelson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, P.O. Box 1548, Gaylord, MI 49734.



Published in Manistee News Advocate on Jul. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Nelson Funeral Home
135 N. Center Street
Gaylord, MI 49734
989-732-1770
