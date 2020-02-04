Terry "Babe" Lee Jensen, 65, of Irons, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at home surrounded by his family.

He was born on June 5, 1954, in Manistee, son of the late Joseph and Adele (Miller) Jensen. Terry grew up in Irons on his family's small dairy farm. He attended Brethren High School. Terry married Vicki Power on Oct. 2, 1976, in Irons, at the Irons Union Church.

Terry worked as a carpenter, and later joined the Carpenters Union. He worked for Brown Brothers Constructions and then later worked for Idea Engineering. Terry then became self-employed as a carpenter and concrete mason with his brother, Buck.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching all Western movies, yard work, keeping the sidewalks cleaned (it was his daily job to get the blower out and clean the walkways and all the grand kids would scatter).

Terry is survived by his wife, Vicki Jensen, of Irons; daughters, Amy (Thomas) Heisner, of Commerce Township, and Jill (John) Bennett, of Irons; grandchildren, Hunter and Pyper Heisner and Adele and Ottilia Bennett; sister, Peggy (Bill) Serbenta, of Lowell, and Patsy Riggs, of Irons; brothers, Donald "Shorty" (Liz) Jensen and John "Buck" Jensen, both of Irons; mother-in-law, Dorean Power, of Manistee; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Larry and Robert Jensen.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial service for Terry will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Faith Fellowship Church in Irons with Pastor Dr. Duane Costello officiating. Final interment will take place later this spring at Fernwood Cemetery in Dublin.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Terry may be directed to Faith Fellowship Church in Irons. Please feel free to share a memory or photo with Terry's family at www.oakgrovefh.com.

The family has entrusted funeral arrangements with Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Manistee.