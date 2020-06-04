Terry L. Tetzlaff, 75, of Manistee, died Monday, June 1, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.She was born on May 7, 1945 in Manistee, and was the daughter of the late Louis A. and Meta Mae (Schultz) Nice. She was a graduate of Manistee High School with the class of 1963. Terry L. Nice married David K. Tetzaff in Manistee on April 16, 1966 at Our Savior Lutheran church. He preceded her in death on May 29, 2020.She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, crocheting and playing bingo at the senior center.She is survived by her son- and daughter in-law Scott and Dori Tetzlaff, of Stronach and their children, Chelsey, and Ethan Tetzlaff. She is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law Shannon and Brent Fugere, of Freesoil; their children, Jamee and Ryan Fugere, and her daughter Sharla Tetzlaff, of Manistee; and her children, Shawnna (Nathan) Burns, Shayna, Shanna and Shayla Tetzlaff. Terry was also survived by great grandson Holtyn Burns, and by her "Bingo Buddies"Alice Clark, Sandy Krolczyk, Marlene Mc Bride and Carol Hartwig. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive her.She was preceded in death by her grandson Devin James Tetzlaff on May 4, 1997 and by two brothers Robert and Rollin Nice.Cremation has taken place and graveside services will take place at the Grant Township Cemetery in Freesoil, on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at 1 p.m. A luncheon for family and friends will follow the graveside service at the home of her daughter Sharla, 919 High St. in Manistee. The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.



