Thomas Donn Sievert, 67, of Manistee, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020, as a result of injuries received in an automobile accident in Wellston.

He was born on April 13, 1953, in Manistee, Michigan, the son of the late Leslie A. and Edna L. (Lutz) Sievert. He was a 1971 graduate of Manistee High School and earned his Associate's Degree at West Shore Community College.

Tom had been employed by the University of Kentucky for 20 years, returning to Manistee in 2012. He was a member of the Manistee United Methodist Church and an active volunteer for ECHO His Love in Manistee. He also was a member of the NRA and enjoyed hunting and shooting sports.

Tom is survived by his brother, Gary (Lyn) Sievert of Irons, Michigan; and his sister, Gail Sievert of Lexington, Kentucky; and nieces, Liisa (Brian) Blick, Kelley (Tim) Maguire, Katie (Coley) Conklin and Mollie (Todd Patrick) Lauffer.

No services are planned at his time. Memorials in Tom's name may be directed to the Manistee United Methodist Church.

Memorials in Tom's name may be directed to the Manistee United Methodist Church.