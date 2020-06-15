Thomas Donn Sievert
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Thomas Donn Sievert, 67, of Manistee, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020, as a result of injuries received in an automobile accident in Wellston.

He was born on April 13, 1953, in Manistee, Michigan, the son of the late Leslie A. and Edna L. (Lutz) Sievert. He was a 1971 graduate of Manistee High School and earned his Associate's Degree at West Shore Community College.

Tom had been employed by the University of Kentucky for 20 years, returning to Manistee in 2012. He was a member of the Manistee United Methodist Church and an active volunteer for ECHO His Love in Manistee. He also was a member of the NRA and enjoyed hunting and shooting sports.

Tom is survived by his brother, Gary (Lyn) Sievert of Irons, Michigan; and his sister, Gail Sievert of Lexington, Kentucky; and nieces, Liisa (Brian) Blick, Kelley (Tim) Maguire, Katie (Coley) Conklin and Mollie (Todd Patrick) Lauffer.

No services are planned at his time. Memorials in Tom's name may be directed to the Manistee United Methodist Church.

Please share a memory with the family at www.oakgrovefh.com. Arrangements by the Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Manistee News Advocate on Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center
309 Parkdale Ave
Manistee, MI 49660
(231) 723-1117
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved