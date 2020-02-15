Thomas "Tom" John Swanson, 86, of Copemish, died Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Paul Oliver Hospital with his family at his side.

Tom was born Nov. 29, 1933, in Bear Lake, the son of Adolph and Clara (Snyder) Swanson.

Following his service in the United States Army, Tom became a business owner and master plumber. Upon his retirement, Tom resumed farming and established Swanson Tree Farms. Tom was a sharp-shooting, skilled hunter and looked forward to deer season each year. He was an honest, hard-working, dedicated, loving, generous and gifted man with an exceptional sense of humor.

On Sept. 25, 1954, Tom married Patricia Griner at the Pomona Bible Church in Pomona, Michigan.

Tom is survived by his wife, Patricia Swanson; daughters, Pamela (David Wolfe) Swanson and Lisa (Glen) Sauer; grandchildren, Brandon (Heather) Sauer, Courtney (Craig) Gillison, Gavin Sauer, Paige Sauer; great-grandchildren, Xander, Ethan, Cooper, Emmett, Luke, Brett, Kael; siblings, Nora (George) Hunt, Joyce (Bub) Thompson, Floyd Swanson; several nieces, nephews, in-laws, Mike Zaleski, Dorothy Swanson, Bev Peralta, Jay and Susan Griner and Jim and Camille Griner; and special friends, Bud and Leslie Miller Freddie Werth and Aldo Davis.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Ray Swanson, Ernie Swanson, Edwin Alfred, Marie Konicki and Naomi Zaleski.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The Bennett-Barz Funeral Home, in Beulah, is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.bennett-barzfuneralhome.com.