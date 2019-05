Military Honors for Thomas L. Knox, 71, of Manistee, will be conducted by the Manistee United Veterans Council Honor Guard Saturday, at 1 p.m. on June 1, 2019, at his favorite fishing spot, the Ninth Street Boat Launch in Manistee.

Arrangements by the Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee. Visit www.oakgrovefh.com.