Thomas "Tom" Numelin, 75, of Fairfax, CA, formerly of Manistee, died on July 15, 2019 at Marin County Hospital in California.

Tom had an adventurous spirit and a great love for the outdoors and nature. His many interests included flying his restored 1946 Swift airplane, scuba diving, skiing and hiking. Tom made friends around the world as his travels took him backpacking through Tibet, rock climbing in Yosemite and elephant riding in Asia.

Spending time and creating lasting memories with family and friends was very important to Tom. He enjoyed hosting guests in his home in California and delighted in showing out of town visitors everything from the San Francisco cable cars to Napa Valley wineries and a spectacular tour of the coastline from 5,000 feet.

Tom worked as an electrical engineer and electrical consultant for various firms as well as the federal government before starting his own company named ElectroDesign. Tom also had an interest in science and was an inventor with several of his inventions being patented and sold. Tom touched the lives of everyone who knew him with his kindness, genuine compassion and generosity.

Tom is survived by his sister Margo Plamondon, brother Dale Numelin, sister-in-law Dianne Numelin, nieces Lora Laurain, Caroline Simaz, Kathleen Numelin and Jennifer Garthwaite, grand-nieces Rachel, Haley, Maria, Lucia and Gina, grand-nephews Robby, Daniel, Andrew and Lewis. Tom was predeceased by his parents Carl and Dorothy Numelin, brother-in-law Luke Plamondon and grand-niece Sara.

Funeral services will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Manistee at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, with Reverend Dennis Rahn officiating. Burial will take place at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery also in Manistee. The family will be at the church one hour prior to the service to receive friends.

Memorials have been established in Tom's name for Greenpeace and . Envelopes will be available at the funeral home and also at the church on Saturday morning.

The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.