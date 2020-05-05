Thomas J. Ramsdell, 53, died Friday, April 24, 2020, after a short illness. He was the son of Elizabeth and Lewis Ramsdell of Winnetka, Illinois, and the nephew of John and Hope Hogan of Manistee.He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, raised in Winnetka and resided in Evanston, Illinois. He attended New Trier High School, received his bachelor's degree from Columbia University in New York where he was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity and his law degree from American University in Washington DC.He operated his own law firm in the city of Chicago. His love of music, travel and sports -- often in combination -- offered countless rich hours with his friends and family. He cherished his heritage in the history of Manistee and the Ramsdell family.In addition to his parents and his aunt Hope and uncle John, he is survived by his sister Edith and her husband Silas DeRoma, along with their two sons Brendan and Gavin, his Michigan cousins Pat and Robin Hogan, Heather Jones and Rich and Ellen LaTulip. A memorial celebration of his life will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store