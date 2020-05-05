Thomas Ramsdell
Thomas J. Ramsdell, 53, died Friday, April 24, 2020, after a short illness. He was the son of Elizabeth and Lewis Ramsdell of Winnetka, Illinois, and the nephew of John and Hope Hogan of Manistee.He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, raised in Winnetka and resided in Evanston, Illinois. He attended New Trier High School, received his bachelor's degree from Columbia University in New York where he was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity and his law degree from American University in Washington DC.He operated his own law firm in the city of Chicago. His love of music, travel and sports -- often in combination -- offered countless rich hours with his friends and family. He cherished his heritage in the history of Manistee and the Ramsdell family.In addition to his parents and his aunt Hope and uncle John, he is survived by his sister Edith and her husband Silas DeRoma, along with their two sons Brendan and Gavin, his Michigan cousins Pat and Robin Hogan, Heather Jones and Rich and Ellen LaTulip. A memorial celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Published in Manistee News Advocate on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
DONNELLAN FAMILY FUNERAL SERVICES
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
April 30, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Tom and I played football against each other in high school (New Trier Vs. Glenbrook North ) and became friends the summer after our senior year. I reconnected with him over the years. My prayers and thoughts are with your family.
Shelby Goldblatt
Friend
April 29, 2020
Good shot of Tom Ramsdell playing bass in Smokin Fish. RIP.
Erin Hines
April 28, 2020
Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let the perpetual light shine upon him.

May he rest in peace.
April 28, 2020
Thinking of the family and wishing them comfort and peace
April 27, 2020
Having known Tom since he and our son, Eric, met in third grade, we will always remember the tremendous energy Tom brought to everything he did -- sports, music, academics, law practice, and life in general. Such people don't come along very often, and we will certainly miss him. Losing someone like Tom is not something you ever, really "get over".

Our sincere condolences to his family,
Nancy and Ethan
Nancy and Ethan Jacobs
