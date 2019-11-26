Thomas T. Lloyd, 90, of Manistee, passed away Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.

Tom was born on May 13, 1929, in New York, New York, to the late Theodore and Bessie (Barnett) Lloyd. He was a graduate of Manistee High School Class of 1947. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Korean Conflict. He married Markay Ball at the First Baptist Church in Manistee.

Ted was the owner/operator of Tom Lloyd and Sons in Manistee and a member of First Baptist Church in Manistee. Tom loved tractors and gardening and especially enjoyed working in his garage on cars and motorcycles or welding. Tom loved his cabin on the Little Manistee River where he would hunt, fish and go snowmobiling.

Survivors include his wife, Markay Lloyd; children, Terri Lloyd, of Manistee, Ted (Patty) Lloyd, of Williamsburg, Tim (Keri) Lloyd, of Grand Rapids, Todd (Cindy) Lloyd, of Grand Rapids; daughter-in-law Lora Lloyd of Manistee, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brothers; Dennis Lloyd and Harold (Shelda) Lloyd both of Manistee, sister-in-law Corrine Lloyd also of Manistee as well as nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his son, Tom Lloyd; brother, James Lloyd; and sister-in-law, Edith Lloyd.

Memorial services for Tom will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at the First Baptist Church in Manistee with Pastor Bryan Copenhaver officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 5 p.m. until time of service.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials in Tom's name can be directed to the First Baptist Church.

Arrangements by Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.