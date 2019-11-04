Timothy Lee Walle, 55, of Comstock Park passed away at Spectrum Blodgett Hospital on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019.

Tim was born to Robert Walle and Linda (Pefley) Walle in Manistee, Michigan, on May 9, 1964.

He graduated from Manistee High School and played on the football team and was a member of the ski team. Tim worked in auto body. Tim was a fun-loving, outgoing guy who enjoyed dirt biking and snowmobiling. His family will remember how he loved to tell jokes and make people laugh.

Tim is survived by his father, Robert Walle; son and daughter-in-law, Wyatt and Harley Walle; daughter, Dayla Walle; grandchildren, Nickili and Adaline Walle; brothers, Craig Walle, of Free Soil, and Keith Walle, of Cedar Springs, Travis, Ryan and Eric Walle of Scotville; sister, Roberta and husband Brad Dixon; and several nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Linda Walle.

A graveside service will be held at noon at Mount Carmel Cemetery on Nov. 7, 2019, weather permitting, with luncheon afterward at St Joseph's Church Hall. Call Herbert Funeral Home with any questions.