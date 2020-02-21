Tina (Froncek) Arkwright, 38, of Manistee, died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. with her family by her side.

She was born on Feb. 15, 1982, in Manistee the daughter of Daniel and Kay (Harju) Froncek. She attended Manistee High School.

Tina had been employed at the Little River Casino Resort. She enjoyed camping with her children, boyfriend, and friends, going to the beach, and Fourth of July activities.

In addition to her parents she is survived by her children, Ian, Kaitlyn, Ava and Trevor; her sisters, Erica Froncek (Jason) and Angie Froncek (Nick); boyfriend (Adam), and many dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Raymond and Doren Harju, and Daniel and Joan Froncek.

Memorial Services for Tina will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at the Oak Grove Funeral Home in Manistee with Pastor Ray Haner Jr. officiating. followed by a luncheon. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Kaleva.

Memorials in Tina's name may be directed to the Manistee Munson Cancer Clinic.

Please visit Tina's personal page of memories at www.oakgrovefh.com to share a memory. Arrangements by the Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.