1/
Tom Roberson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tom's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Tom Roberson, 69, of Mesick, Michigan, born in Blue Earth, Minnesota, passed away at his home on Aug. 24, 2020.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Eugene (Clay) Roberson, Ruth Roberson; his brothers, Eugene (Gene) Roberson, and John Roberson.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Debra Roberson; children, Michael Roberson, Michelle Cosby, Marty Roberson, Matt Roberson, Molly Marshall, Mary Dicken; 15 grandchildren and one on the way.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday August, at Bible Believers Historic Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations to assist with final expenses and in support of his widow would be appreciated. Please contact the church to donate.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Manistee News Advocate on Aug. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved