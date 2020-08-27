Tom Roberson, 69, of Mesick, Michigan, born in Blue Earth, Minnesota, passed away at his home on Aug. 24, 2020.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Eugene (Clay) Roberson, Ruth Roberson; his brothers, Eugene (Gene) Roberson, and John Roberson.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Debra Roberson; children, Michael Roberson, Michelle Cosby, Marty Roberson, Matt Roberson, Molly Marshall, Mary Dicken; 15 grandchildren and one on the way.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday August, at Bible Believers Historic Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations to assist with final expenses and in support of his widow would be appreciated. Please contact the church to donate.