Toni K Postema, age 69, Onekama, Mi. passed away peacefully at home, surrounded with love and family by her side on Friday, October 9, 2020.

She was born on February 7, 1951 in Grand Rapids, Michigan the daughter of Ernest& Sarah (Macigewski) Hath. She married J. Brian Postema on February 19, 1972 at Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Wyoming, Michigan.

She is survived by her loving husband of almost 50 years, J. Brian Postema, her three daughters, Lisa Whitten, Erika (Kory) Hoeks, Sarah Postema, her nephew Jason Gorski, who she loved like a son and three grandchildren, Kaylyn & Addison Whitten, Landon Hoeks. She had a very large extended family that she loved deeply and had a special connection with all.

Toni had a passion for life, she loved to talk and loved, loved, loved gourmet cooking. One of her favorite things to do in her retirement after working for GVSU for 18 years was to walk on the beach of Lake Michigan looking for Petoskey stones, and also had a huge passion for golf and snow skiing. She was devoted to helping people and made a huge impact on so many people's lives, so many things she did unbeknownst to her family. She will be sorely missed by so many, especially her family.

A celebration of life will be planned for the summer of 2021. In lieu of flowers, please donate on behalf of Toni at https://www.als.org/ to help find a cure for ALS.

Arrangements by Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Manistee. (www.oakgrovefh.com)