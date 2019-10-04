Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tracy DeShawn (Thomas) TenEyck. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Tracy Deshawn TenEyck (Thomas), age 47, originally of Freesoil, went to her eternal home in Heaven on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019 in Chandler, Ariz.



She was born on June 16, 1972 in Manistee, to parents Phillip Thomas and Bobbie Jones. In 1990, Tracy graduated from Freesoil High School located in Freesoil, and then attended Davenport University in Grand Rapids, where she graduated as valedictorian of her class. Years later, Tracy continued her studies at Grace Bible College (also known as Grace Christian University) in Grand Rapids, where she earned an Associate of Arts degree in Biblical Studies. During her career, Tracy worked at General Motors.



In March 2017, she and her husband, Greg, relocated to Phoenix, Ariz., where she spent the remaining years of her life.



Among many things, Tracy loved to read mystery novels and history books, to study the Bible, and to watch mystery movies. She enjoyed taking rides with her husband on his 2003 Harvey Davidson classic motorcycle.



She is survived by her husband, Greg TenEyck (native of Michigan; now resident of Phoenix, Ariz.), two sons: Tegean (Sierra) and Tony Thomas, three stepchildren: Cory (Angela), Adam (Lisa), and Andrew TenEyck, her parents: Bobbie Jones and Phillip (Mary) Thomas, two brothers: Duane (Julie) and Kenneth, one sister: Sydnie, three step brothers: Ben (Diana) Willis, Travis Willis, Tim Oleniczak, one step sister: Angela (Israel) Stone, nine grandchildren and three expected grandchildren; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends.



A memorial service will be held on Oct. 19, 2019 at the First Evangelical Covenant Church 1933 Tremont BLVD NW, Grand Rapids, MI at 1:30 pm with Pastor Craig Swanson.

