Tyler Hans Purchase, 27, of Manistee, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

He is survived by his parents, Tom and Stacy Purchase, and his two older brothers Eric and Ryan, and many extended family members whom he cherished and created special individual relationships with.

From an early age, Tyler developed a love for movies and gaming. He would memorize lines from movies and make us all laugh by reciting them word for word, especially Adam Sandler flicks. "Stop looking at me swan," was one of his favorites. When he wasn't blessing us with his unrivaled sense of humor, he was online gaming with many of his childhood friends and family. Tpurch05 (Xbox gamer tag) will live on forever.

Tyler also had a love for nature and enjoyed many hiking and camping trips. He recently traveled across the country having the time of his life, visiting family in Washington, and making random pit stops along the way.

Tyler was a 2010 graduate of Manistee High School where he developed a passion for American history. After graduating, he continued his education studying all aspects of history and was eager to share his knowledge with anyone willing to learn. He loved that everyone had their own story, creating a love of studying genealogy.

Tyler was baptized by the Manistee Assembly of God, and shared a strong faith in the Lord Jesus Christ. One of his proudest moments as an uncle, was when he took his niece and nephew to attend a service and Sunday school.Tyler Hans Purchase was a special person. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.