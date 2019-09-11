In the early morning hours of September 9, 2019, Vera Mae (Chaney) Egeler, of Manistee, Michigan, passed away at Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids after a nearly nine month battle with Guillain Barre Syndrome. She was 84 years old.

Vera was born at home on Dec. 27, 1934, in Williamsburg, Michigan, to Ted and Alice Chaney. She lived in WIlliamsburg, Muskegon and Grand Rapids while growing up, but no matter where she was, you could bet she was making mischief and getting into trouble. She continued that trend throughout her long life. Her children never saw that side of her, however, until, at the age of 80, she won her first game of Cards Against Humanity. This was not a case of beginner's luck as she continued to dominate the game for the rest of her life. Her children are incredibly thankful that she is now pain-free and at peace. More than that, they are relieved that they each now have a chance to win at the game during family gatherings again. She loved to play games like Pinocle and Euchre and tending to her flower gardens.

She is survived by her sister, Eleanor Blissett; her daughters, Alynn Schoener, Michelle (William) Doetsch and Jennifer (Fletcher) Newfer; four grandchildren; Joshua (Ann) Rushford, Jonathon Rushford, Josselyn Newfer and Brendan Newfer, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Bonnie; and her husband, Alvin to whom she was married for 50 years.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at Oak Grove Funeral Home, 309 Parkdale Ave, Manistee, Michigan, with Pastor Dennis Rahn officiating. A one hour visitation period will begin at 1 p.m. Interment will be at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Manistee.

Memorial contributions in Vera's name can be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church or . Please visit Vera's personal page of memories at www.oakgrovefh.com to share a photo or story with the family.

Arrangements by Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.