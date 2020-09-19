Vern Russell Bowling, 85, of Bear Lake, died Saturday, September 12, 2020, at The Grand Traverse Pavilions in Traverse City. He was born December 21, 1934 in Bear Lake, the son of Russell and Emma May (Edmondson) Bowling.

Vern was a Veteran of the United States Army. He was a Certified Public Accountant, working in Saginaw and East Tawas before returning to Manistee, where he opened his accounting firm.

Vern's true passion was flying. Having received his pilot's license at an early age, he enjoyed all things aviation-related and spent time traveling to plane expos and served the board of the Manistee County Airport Authority. When Vern was younger, he also loved boating, especially on the Great Lakes. Vern also enjoyed hunting and fishing; he especially enjoyed the annual deer hunts at Macken's deer camp.

Vern was initiated into the Manistee Elks Lodge #250 in 1969 and became a life member. He was the Manistee Lodge Exalted Ruler for two terms and the Chairman of the Trustees. He was also a Past District Deputy Grand Exalted Ruler. He was famous for the Manistee Lodge's annual Vern Bowling's Lobster Dinner.

Vern is survived by: his children, Lisa (Stuart) Yankee of Holland, Vern (Jennifer) Bowling Jr. of Traverse City, and Brian (Vicki) Bowling of Blue Springs, Missouri; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; his siblings, Carolyn (Frank) Hospenthal, Larry (Carol) Bowling, Sandra Bowling, Wayne (Sue) Bowling, and Marilyn (Paul) Kaczanowski; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is also survived by his significant other of 36 years, JoAnn Krus of Bear Lake and her children, Joseph, Daniel, Brian, and Lynn Krus.

Vern was preceded in death by: his parents; and by his brothers, Gene Bowling and Ronald Bowling.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM, Thursday, September 24, 2020, at the Terwilliger Funeral Home in Kaleva.

In lieu of flowers, the family is suggesting memorial contributions may be made to the Manistee Elks Lodge #250 or to The Grand Traverse Pavilions.

The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.terwilligerfuneralhome.com.