Vern Russell Bowling
1934 - 2020
Vern Russell Bowling, 85, of Bear Lake, died Saturday, September 12, 2020, at The Grand Traverse Pavilions in Traverse City. He was born December 21, 1934 in Bear Lake, the son of Russell and Emma May (Edmondson) Bowling.

Vern was a Veteran of the United States Army. He was a Certified Public Accountant, working in Saginaw and East Tawas before returning to Manistee, where he opened his accounting firm.

Vern's true passion was flying. Having received his pilot's license at an early age, he enjoyed all things aviation-related and spent time traveling to plane expos and served the board of the Manistee County Airport Authority. When Vern was younger, he also loved boating, especially on the Great Lakes. Vern also enjoyed hunting and fishing; he especially enjoyed the annual deer hunts at Macken's deer camp.

Vern was initiated into the Manistee Elks Lodge #250 in 1969 and became a life member. He was the Manistee Lodge Exalted Ruler for two terms and the Chairman of the Trustees. He was also a Past District Deputy Grand Exalted Ruler. He was famous for the Manistee Lodge's annual Vern Bowling's Lobster Dinner.

Vern is survived by: his children, Lisa (Stuart) Yankee of Holland, Vern (Jennifer) Bowling Jr. of Traverse City, and Brian (Vicki) Bowling of Blue Springs, Missouri; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; his siblings, Carolyn (Frank) Hospenthal, Larry (Carol) Bowling, Sandra Bowling, Wayne (Sue) Bowling, and Marilyn (Paul) Kaczanowski; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is also survived by his significant other of 36 years, JoAnn Krus of Bear Lake and her children, Joseph, Daniel, Brian, and Lynn Krus.

Vern was preceded in death by: his parents; and by his brothers, Gene Bowling and Ronald Bowling.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM, Thursday, September 24, 2020, at the Terwilliger Funeral Home in Kaleva.

In lieu of flowers, the family is suggesting memorial contributions may be made to the Manistee Elks Lodge #250 or to The Grand Traverse Pavilions.

The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.terwilligerfuneralhome.com.



Published in Manistee News Advocate on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
the Terwilliger Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
TERWILLIGER FUNERAL HOME - Kaleva
9188 Osmo Street
Kaleva, MI 49645
(231) 362-3575
3 entries
September 18, 2020
I wish I could have gotten to know Brian's Dad Vern better. RIP Vern Russell Bowling.
From your daughter in law, Vickey Bowling
Vickey Bowling
Family
September 18, 2020
Prayers to you all Lisa - We’re sorry to hear of your dad’s passing.
Karyn Alley
Friend
September 16, 2020
RIP Vern, as I hold you in my thoughts and prayers I also remember the good times Bob and I shared with you and Joann. I pray you reconnect with Bob in heaven.
Marlene Devlin
Friend
