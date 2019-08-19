Vernita Arlene (Kollberg) Mowry, age 90, of Manistee, was called home to her Lord and Savior on Saturday, August 17, 2019.

Vernita was born on April 25, 1929 in Mason County, Victory Township, to Charles B. and Hilda (Johnson) Kollberg. She was a graduate of Ludington High School, Class of 1947. On May 27, 1950, she married Richard R. Mowry at Saint Simon Catholic Church in Ludington. For a short time, prior to starting her family, she was employed by Ludington High School.

Vernita was a member of Divine Mercy Parish (Guardian Angels Church) in Manistee, and a member of Manistee Golf & Country Club and Tara Golf Club in Bradenton, Fla. Since the late 1970s, she and Richard loved spending their winter months in the Sarasota and Bradenton areas of Florida. Vernita also loved playing golf as often as she could, and was a previous winner of the Manistee Golf & Country Club's Handicap Women's Championship. In addition, her hobbies included being a Boy Scout leader for her sons' troops, serving as a volunteer on the West Shore Hospital's Auxiliary, gardening and sewing. Vernita was devoted to her family and friends, and most of all, loved spending time with her husband, sons, daughter-in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Richard R. Mowry of Manistee; two sons, James R. (Kellie) Mowry of Manistee and Thomas (Paki) Mowry of Pleasant Hill, CA; four grandchildren, Jalie (John) Lipa of Manistee, Kristen (Randall) Janiczek of Grand Haven, James C. (Chelsey) Mowry of Traverse City, and Kaitlin Mowry of Pleasant Hill, CA; six great-grandchildren, Samuel and Eve Janiczek of Grand Haven, John Paul and Joseph Lipa of Manistee, and Jack and Hailey Mowry of Traverse City, along with several nieces and nephews.

Vernita is preceded in death by her parents Charles and Hilda Kollberg, three sisters: Ruth (Walter) Garland, Dorothy (Joseph) O'Brien, Gladys (Ross) Leedham, brother-in-law Claire (Ruth) Mowry, and sister-in-law Marion (Austin) Cunningham.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Manistee on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at 11:00 a.m.

The family will receive friends at Saint Joseph on Thursday, August 22, at 10:00 a.m., prior to the start of mass.

Memorials in Vernita's name may be directed to Divine Mercy Parish "Buy a Yard" carpet fundraiser.

