Virginia C. Hummel, 80, of Manistee, Michigan, died unexpectedly Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Medilodge of Ludington.

She was born Dec. 11, 1939, in Manistee, and was the daughter of Floyd R. and Lucille V. (Wisniski) Anderson.

A complete obituary will be published in a future edition of the Manistee News Advocate.

The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.