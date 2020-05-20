Virginia Emeline Gauthier, age 80 of Manistee died Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital.She was born on Jan. 25, 1940 in Arcadia, the daughter of the late Louis and Eva (Evans) Johnson and was a graduate of Bear Lake High School. She married Chester Alfred Gauthier, Jr. on Sept. 22, 1956 at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Onekama. He preceded her in death on April 18, 2018.Virginia provided cleaning services to many cottage owners at Portage Point. She was a member of Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Onekama. Virginia baked and decorated wedding cakes. She also enjoyed cooking, canning, sewing, quilting, and attending various musical concerts. She loved her feline and canine companions.She is survived by three children; James (Donna) Gauthier, Kathy (Scott) Buckner, and Roger Gauthier, daughter-in-law; Karry (Mike) Schram, son-in-law; Jim Rogers, special friend; Tim Soller, nine grandchildren; Curtis (Justine) Gauthier, Tyler (Jessica) Gauthier, Dawn and Eric Rogers, Josh (Amy) Gauthier, Jessa (Gabe) Kee, Kailani Buckner, Jarrett (Mariah McLouth) Buckner, Cheyenne (Cody Sievert) Gauthier, as well as Timmy Soller and Nate Edens, great grandchildren, sister; Beverly Johnson, sisters-in-law; Mary Johnson, Linda Johnson and Charlotte (Harlan) Kott, brothers-in-law; Edward McDonald, and John (Brenda) Gauthier, as well as nieces, nephews, and cousins.She was also preceded in death by two sons; Clarence as an infant and Randy, by two daughters; Karen and Judy and siblings; Frances McDonald, Edward Johnson, Elizabeth Johnson Partridge, Helmer Johnson, James Johnson, Donna Stone, Julius Johnson, and an infant.The family will celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Manistee followed by burial at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Onekama.Memorials in Virginia's name may be directed to Homeward Bound.Please visit Virginia's personal page of memories at www.oakgrovefh.com. Arrangements by the Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.
Published in Manistee News Advocate on May 20, 2020.