Walter Frederick "Freddie" Brown Jr., of Onekama, passed away at home on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at the age of 71. He was born in Manistee on Aug. 6, 1949, to the late Walter F. and Lola M. (Fredricks) Brown Sr.

He was a graduate of Manistee High School, class of 1967. He was a US Naval Reserve veteran, a graduate of Great Lakes Naval Academy. He worked several years at Jebavy-Sorenson Orchards, Shell Oil, and retired from Mark West Oil. As a no fuss, no muss guy, he was an avid reader and loved to watch classic TV and Westerns.

He is survived by: his loving wife, Janet; step-children, Heidi (Mark) Ingalls, Shanda Sedelmaier, and Sean (Tricia) Springborn; step-grandson, Michael (Megan) Socher; step-grandchildren, Jocelyn and Austin Teter; sisters, Bertha Asiala of Brethren and Faith Brown of Manistee; brother, John (Sue Flater) Brown Sr. of Manistee; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and an uncle.

He was preceded in death by: his parents, Walter and Lola Brown; his paternal grandparents, Edward and Bertha (Tritten) Brown; his maternal grandparents, Otto and Daisy (Graf) Fredricks; several aunts, uncles, and cousins; and his brother-in-law, Philip Asiala.

Per Walter's wishes, cremation has taken place, and no funeral services will be held.

The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements.

www.terwilligerfuneralhome.com