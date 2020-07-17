Walter Paul Heinichen "Wally," 82, of Onekama and Chicago, died on July 16, 2020 at Medilodge of Traverse City as a result of dementia.

He was the son of the late Walter Hans Heinichen and Rosalie Marie Diefurt.

He served in the United States Coast Guard and loved to tell stories about his time in service, which included using fire extinguishers to cool beer.

He was married to Lorraine Heinichen for 36 years. He always liked to say that some men never found one good wife, but that he found two. He and Jean Marie Capper were married on July 27, 2002.

Wally's biggest passion was sailing. He was a baby the first time his parents took him out on Lake Michigan and he made his first Chicago to Mackinac race at the age of 12, before there was a Mackinac Bridge. He subsequently sailed 57 more races, the last several on the yacht Hornet which he and Jean acquired in 2009.

He was both an Old Goat (25 Macs) and a Master Mariner (50 macs). He never quite forgave Jean for quitting racing before he got to 60 and she got her 25. He also passed on that passion to many young people with his involvement with the Sea Scouts. Wally was born and raised in Chicago, but became a Michigander a year ago.

He leaves behind his loving wife, Jean Capper; three children, Teri Owens RN (Tim "KC" Wilkerson), Chip Heinichen CPD (Jane), and Kristin Heinichen (Peter Davidson); three step-children, Elizabeth, Philip and Michael Igoe; five grandchildren, Lindsey Owens RN, Teaghan Owens, Christopher Heinichen, Peter Davidson and Ava Davidson. He also leaves behind his beloved dog, Buddy.

The family will hold a Zoom memorial and hope to have an in person memorial service next summer. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice, or one of Wally's to Chicago Maritime Museum 1200 W. 35th Chicago, IL 60609; or to the Greater Chicago Food Depository 4100 W. Ann Lurie Place Chicago, IL 60632; Felines and Canines 6379 N. Paulina Chicago, IL 60660.

