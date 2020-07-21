Dr. Walter Raymond Harthun, DVM, 85, of Bear Lake passed away peacefully Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Frankfort Pines Assisted Living. He was born October 21, 1934, in Bear Lake, to Emma (Krause) and Charles Harthun. He was the tenth of twelve children.

Walter attended the one room school house, Kilborn School, and graduated from Bear Lake High School in 1952. He went to Michigan State University where he earned his Doctorate in Veterinary Medicine in 1958. He married Jeanette Bischoff on June 12, 1965.

Fresh out of vet school, Doc began inspecting beef for the USDA; and just shy of getting his ten years in where he could have drawn a pension, they asked him to move to Texas. By then, he and his wife, Jeanette, had started a family, and when she heard the words "move" and "Texas" in the same sentence, his stint as a federal employee was over. Walter then opened Bear Lake Animal Clinic, which he operated until 2003. He was known for his compassion for animals; and when asked why he chose that profession, he said simply, because there was a need and he couldn't stand to see animals suffer. Well into his retirement years, he kept his license current and would do shots, nails, and occasional emergencies. When things started slipping his memory in his later years, he never forgot any of his veterinary protocols.

Walt was a staple in our community and could often be seen at local high school sporting events. He took pride in being the first in line whenever the gyms opened for a basketball game. He always donated to a good cause and loved his children. He never missed a MSU Spartans or Detroit Tigers game. He enjoyed deer hunting (or maybe it was more the food at the deer camp), going out to eat, going to casinos, and spending time with his friends.

When Jeanette preceded him in death in 2000, he married Clara McKenzie in May of 2003. Walter is survived: by his son, Jeffrey (Amanda) Harthun of Bear Lake and daughter, Lisa (Bruce) Beeker of Cedar; grandsons, Matt and Nick Garvin; siblings Ken Harthun, Lavern (Lois) Harthun, and Nora Roths; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by: his wives, Jeanette (Bischoff) Harthun and Clara (McKenzie) Harthun; his parents; and eight siblings.

The family would like to thank Chelsea Carrier and the staff at Frankfort Pines for the great care Walter received.

Cremation has taken place. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, July 23, 2020, and from 10 to 11 a.m., Friday, July 24, 2020, at the Terwilliger Funeral Home in Kaleva. Memorial services will be private.

Donations in memory of Dr. Walter Harthun, DVM can be made to Hearts for Critters, an organization dedicated to keeping the animals of Manistee County fed and founded by his dear friend, Dr. Jeffery Westheimer, DVM. Hearts for Critters, 4006 Chippewa Hwy, Manistee, Michigan 49660.

The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements. www.terwilligerfuneralhome.com