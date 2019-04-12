Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter Taranko.

Walter "Wally" Taranko, of Ludington, peacefully passed away surrounded by family on Monday, April 8, 2019, at the age of 75.

Wally was born on Oct. 19, 1943 in Chicago, Illinois. He has been a longtime resident of Ludington and devoted his life to serving his community and country.

Wally began his years of public service by joining the United States Army in 1961. Later in life Wally re-enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard Reserve.

Wally continued his lifetime commitment to public service by joining the Ludington Police Department in 1968,eventually becoming Chief of Police.

Additionally, Wally served on numerous boards of directors and committees including the 911 Board, Homeland Security committee and West Michigan Shoreline Regional Development Commission to name a few.

He is survived by his wife, Sally Taranko (Nielsen); son, John Taranko and his wife, Amy Taranko; daughter, Barb Taranko-Shaw and her husband, Greg Shaw; one brother, Joe Taranko and his wife Julie Taranko; one sister, Bonnie Bartnick; four granddaughters, Emma Taranko, Carlie Shaw, Grace Taranko and Libby Shaw; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and his precious dog Bella.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Helen Taranko (Krokos); father, Walter Taranko Sr.; stepmother, Dorothy Taranko; and sister, Dorothy Taranko.

A celebration of Wally's life will include a visitation from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington and from 1-2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at St. Simons Catholic Church.

Funeral services will take place at 2 p.m. on April 17, 2019, at St. Simons Catholic Church of Ludington. Immediately following the service a procession will take Wally to Lakeview Cemetery for a military service immediately following the funeral.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in the name of Wally Taranko to the and the .

Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.

Janel Rhodea

The time of service for Janel Rhodea will be 11 a.m. on April 13, 2019, at the First Baptist Church of Bear Lake.