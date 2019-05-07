Wayne A. Johnson, 80, of Comstock Park, Michigan, passed away peacefully on May 2, 2019, at Faith Hospice at Trillium Woods.

He is survived by his wife, Judith; his sons and daughters-in-law, Jeffrey and Julia Johnson, and Andrew and Patricia Johnson, ; and his precious grandchildren, Emily, Cole, Michael, Patrick and Luke Johnson, all of Rockford; his brother, Orville (Betty) Johnson, of North Carolina; and sister, Janet (Larry) Keillor, of Bear Lake, Michigan, brother-in-law, Ed Walburn, of Florida; sisters-in-law, Kay Johnson, of Bear Lake, Michigan, and Janice (David) Sly, of Florida, as well as many special nieces and nephews.

At his request, his remains were donated for cancer research and no service will be held.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 19 in the Fellowship Hall of Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 4301 Ambrose St NE, Grand Rapids, MI. You are welcome to join us to share happy memories.

Those who wish may send memorials to Gilda's Club, 1855 Bridge NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49544.