Wayne Dale Meister, 80, of Kaleva, died Monday, May 27, 2019, at Munson Hospice House in Traverse City.

He was born Sept. 10, 1938, in Bear Lake Township, the son of Otto and Elsie (Briske) Meister.

Wayne is survived by his children, Wendy (Gregory) Badersnider, of Rockford, Bryan Meister, of Kaleva, and Shari Sovereign, of Kaleva; his grandsons, Lee (Emie) Badersnider, Keith Badersnider, Kevin Badersnider, Jarett Sovereign and Austin Sovereign; great-granddaughter, Maeve Badersnider; sister, Arlene Vacek; brother, Harlen (Kathleen) Meister; sister-in-law, Doreen Yonkman; and several nieces and nephews.

On May 3, 1958, Wayne married Mavis Lee Makinen, who preceded him in death on Monday, July 17, 2017. He was also preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Darwin Meister.

Wayne loved to spend time with his family and friends, he loved to farm, and he grew the best strawberries ever.

Memorial services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church, in Onekama, with the Pastor Jacob Sherry officiating. Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. onThursday, June 6, 2019, at the Terwilliger Funeral Home in Kaleva.

Memorial contributions may be made to Munson Hospice House.

The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.terwilligerfuneralhome.com.