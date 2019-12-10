Wilbur "Bill" E. O'Rourke Jr., 72, of Gladstone, Michigan, passed away Dec. 2, 2019, at his home.

Bill was born on Nov. 26, 1947. He grew up in Arcadia, Michigan, and graduated from Onekama High School.

Bill served his country as a sergeant and Vietnam veteran for his beloved U.S. Marine Corps from 1966-1969. Upon returning home, he graduated from college and was an officer for the Manistee City Police Department for 15 years. Throughout his life, the list of jobs he had mainly involved cars, a love he had for his entire life. Bill worked for Linke's Body Shop in Manistee, was the co-owner of Coach Craft in Onekama, was a body shop manager at Bill Marsh Auto Group in Traverse City and Benzonia, and retired as an insurance adjuster for Citizens Insurance Company and Michigan Appraisal Company.

Bill O'Rourke is survived by his wife of 37 years, Paulette O'Rourke of Gladstone, Michigan; his children, Dee, Ryan, and Kathleen; and is also survived by eight grandchildren;one great-grandson.

Per Bill's wishes, a private family memorial service is being scheduled for a later date in the spring of 2020. The Anderson Funeral Homes of Escanaba and Gladstone, Michigan, are assisting the O'Rourke family and online condolences can be sent at www.andersonfuneralhomes.net.