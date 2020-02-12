William August Guenther, 90, of Manistee, Michigan, died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Manistee County Medical Care Facility.

He was born on June 23, 1929, in Belleville, Michigan, and was the son of the late Otto P. and Clara A. (Winekoff) Guenther. Bill attended Belleville High School. William married Dorothy Marie Fetterly on Sept. 18, 1948, at the Congregational Church in Angola, Indiana. They spent their early years in the Wayne/Taylor area before permanently making their residence in Manistee in the early 1970s. Bill and Dorothy owned and operated B.J.'s General Store on M-55 for several years. Dorothy preceded Bill in death on March 12, 2001. Most of his life, Bill was a builder and mason (cement) contractor. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping with his wife Dorothy. He was a 32nd Mason and a member of the Shriner's.

Bill is survived by his two daughters and son-in-law, Diane Bushway, of Fenton, Michigan, and Sue and Rick Kott, of Manistee, Michigan; three sons and daughters-in-aw, Bill and Lisa Guenther, of Belleville, Michigan, Bob and Kathy Guenther, of Brethren, Michigan, and Jeff and Sherrie Guenther, of Manistee, Michigan; 17 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive him.

He was also preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy; his son in-law, Jim Bushway; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Viola and Ed Dennis, Hazel and John Dennis, Betty and Gene Talaga; and by his two brothers and sisters-in-law, Paul and Edna Guenther and George, and Wilma Guenther.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at the Herbert Funeral Home in Manistee with the Rev. George Butler officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery also in Manistee.

The family will receive friends from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at the Herbert Funeral Home, and on Saturday morning one hour prior to Bill's funeral service. The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.