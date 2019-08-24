On Aug. 20, 2019, William James "Jim" Cronenwett, 75, loving husband and father of two, passed away peacefully at home in Manistee, with his family by his side.

Jim was born April 7, 1944 to William Herbert and Mary Helen (Zink) Cronenwett, in Monroe, where he grew up the oldest of four boys and graduated from Monroe Catholic Central in 1962.

On June 24, 1976, Jim married his beautiful wife Pamela J. "Pam" McClure at Holy Trinity Chapel in Ypsilanti, the city where they met. The pair had first caught each other's eye in computer class at Eastern Michigan University, where Jim earned his Bachelor of Science degree. Together they raised a son William T. "Tom" and a daughter Melissa "Mel" in Dearborn Heights.

Jim applied his analytical and leadership skills as an IT Project Manager for Ford Motor Company, where he was employed from 1967 to Jan. 1, 2002. While working full-time, he also completed his MBA from University of Detroit Mercy. His hard work and promotions sent Jim to projects abroad in the UK, Japan and Australia.

After retiring, Jim found great community in his new hometown of Manistee. An avid member of Manistee Golf & Country Club, he served on the board for six years, and one year as board president.

He qualified for the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary and held several offices over the course of 15 years, including two years at Flotilla Commander. He also served three years as the first ever president of the Lakeview Condo Association (Harbor Village).

Jim was a master raconteur with quick wit, big laugh and engaging smile. His passions included golf, reading, walking and rebuilding cars. Often first on the golf course in the morning, friends and neighbors could set a watch by the sight and sound of Jim driving his classic 1982 Mercury Capri to MG&CC. Those early hours paid off in 2014 when he won the club's President's Cup.

Jim was preceded in death by his father, his mother and his brother Thomas H. Cronenwett. He is survived by his wife, his two children, brothers Ronald J. Cronenwett (Dandridge, TN) and John F. Cronenwett (Talbott,TN) and their respective wives, Pat and Vonnie, plus several nieces and nephews.

A Memorial will be held at a later date, officiated by Jim's cousin, Father William Zink. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the and Hospice of Michigan. Arrangements by the Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee. Please visit Jim's personal page at www.oakgrovefh.com to share a photo or memory with the family.