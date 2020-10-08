William D. Wahr, age 69, of Ludington, passed away on Oct. 4, 2020 at Oakview Medical Care Facility.

Bill was born on Aug. 15, 1951 to Phyllis Englebrecht and William Wahr. He graduated from Mason County Central High School in 1970 then attended WSCC. Bill married his high school sweetheart, Debra K. Schneider on June 24, 1972. He started his work career at Sander's Meats of Custer where he learned meat cutting. Bill worked for several companies as a meat cutter manager, then store manager. During this time, he put his skills to work processing deer. While living in Manistee, he became well known for his venison sausage and salami. After moving from Manistee to the Cadillac area, he hung up the meat cleaver and retired the secret salami recipe.

The next move was "back home". He and Deb built their fourth home in the area where he grew up. His love of the country life blossomed. The barn began to fill up with tractors and farm equipment. Bill was able to deer hunt on his own property and fish in the nearby waterways. He enjoyed walking in the great outdoors. After many years in retail, he worked as a shoe cobbler for a short time before retiring.

Bill was diagnosed with progressive Alzheimer's at age 59. After several years, it was not possible for him to stay at home. For the last almost three years, Bill lived at Oakview MCF where he was taken care of by people that loved him. His family is truly grateful for the wonderful care.

Bill will be missed by his wife, Deb; his children, Wayne (Jennifer) Wahr and Michelle (Joe) Pirotcha; mother, Phyllis Wahr; grandchildren, Zoe, Jacob, and Grace Wahr, Allyssa, Breanna, and Cylie Pirochta; siblings, Judy (George Scott) Wahr, Jon (Louise), Mark (Mary), Donna (Greg) Nummerdor, Doreen (Bill) Fenner, Randy (Vicki), Kevin (Chin), Gregg (Tina), Lisa Myers, and Jerry (Lynda). He was preceded in death by his father.

A Mass from the Order of Christian Funerals will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Custer, with Rev. Dan DePew presiding. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Visitation will also be held from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. William will be buried at St. Mary's Cemetery in Custer after his Funeral Mass. A life celebration will be held at the barn at Bill's former residence; 1585 S. Tuttle Rd in Custer, following the burial.

Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Research & Prevention Foundation or St. Mary's Food Pantry.

