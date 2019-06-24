William Edward Lokovich, age 95, of Ludington passed away Friday, June 21, 2019. He was born April 1, 1924 in Ludington to Anthony and Margarete (Kissel) Lokovich. As a young man, Bill enlisted in the US Army and served his country, spending time in Japan and the Philippines. He married Marjorie Jean Johnson on May 26, 1951 in Ludington. Together they raised two children.

Bill retired from Star Watch Case Co. after 32 years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Bill enjoyed farming, gardening, hunting, fishing, and trapping. He also found peace spending time out side cutting and splitting wood.

Bill will be greatly missed by his wife of 68 years, Marjorie, his children, David (Cindy) Lokovich of Ludington and Julie (Craig) McCollister of Midland, his two granddaughters, Lindsay (Justin) Wassom and Paige McCollister, his three great grandchildren, Noah, Isabella, and Grace Wassom, and his many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his eight siblings.

A memorial service will be held Friday, June 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Oak Grove Funeral Home in Ludington. Family will greet friends starting at 10:00 a.m.

Memorial contributions in Bill's name may be directed to Community Cats.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.