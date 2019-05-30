William "Bill" Frank Beach, 90, of Mesick went to be with his Lord and Savior Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at home. He was born Sept. 13, 1928, in Mesick the son of Arthur and Ethel (Brown) Beach.

Bill was a veteran of the United States Army serving during the Korean War. Following his service to his country he went to work for NBD Bank, retiring as Vice President and Branch Manager after more than 30 years.

Bill was born and raised in Mesick, and he loved his community. He was a member of the Mesick United Methodist Church and a founding member of the Mesick Rescue Squad and the Mesick Museum.

Bill was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He found joy weeding and gardening, canning with Ann, and snowplowing for family and friends. He cherished memories made traveling across the country camping with his family. Most of all, Bill loved his family. He was a warm, gracious, kind man of unwavering faith, and he will be deeply missed.

Bill is survived by: his children, Mary Ann Hassinger of Battle Creek, Alice (Gary) Silvers of Cadillac, and William "Bill" Beach of Des Plaines, Illinois; six grandchildren; his sisters, Nancy (Dick) Henry of Mesick and Jo Ann Fridsma of Holland; and nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

On June 20, 1959, in Kaleva, Bill married his best friend, Ann Marie Gustafson, who preceded him in death on June 4, 2018. He was also preceded in death by: his parents; his siblings, Zola Cochrane and Dwight Beach; and his son-in-law, Rodney Hassinger.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Mesick United Methodist Church, in Mesick, with Pastor Laurie Koivula officiating. Interment will follow in the Antioch Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m., Sunday, June 2, 2019, at the Terwilliger Funeral Home in Kaleva.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Mesick United Methodist Church or to the Mesick Museum.

The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements.

