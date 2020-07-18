William "Bill" Joseph Bromley, 57, of Manistee, lost his battle to cancer July 15, 2020, at home with family by his side. He was a selfless, loving and brave husband, father and grandfather.

Bill was born in Manistee on Oct. 9, 1962, to Marion "Mike" and Barbara Bromley. He graduated from Manistee High School, class of 1980. He went on to hold several different jobs, in all different fields. He was exceptionally skilled with small engines and mechanics but would consider himself "master of everything". Bill was truly a fixer of all things.

The things that brought him the most joy was spending time with his family, his grandsons, fishing, music, playing the guitar, road trips, family picnics and holiday parties, sweets, Folgers coffee, a pack of Kools, the occasional white Russian, and so many more. If he was with his family or friends, he was happy. He had an endless number of stories, which he told with an infectious smile and contagious laugh. He would do absolutely anything for anyone who needed him.

Bill is survived by his wife, Lori; daughters, Danielle (Troy) Hild, Abigail (Travis) Hubbard and Miranda Bromley; grandsons, Silas Hild and William "Willford" Hubbard; siblings, Al Bromley and Penny Pepera; several nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, cousins, in-laws, and close friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Marion; mother, Barbara; father-in-law, Darwin Schimke; and mother-in-law, Gloria Schimke.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Oak Grove Funeral Home in Manistee, Michigan, officiated by his cousin Pastor Dennis Bromley where friends may begin calling at 10 a.m. There will also be a visitation from 5-8 p.m. on Monday, July 20 at Oak Grove Funeral Home. His final place of rest will be at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Manistee, Michigan.

Please share memories of Bill with his family at www.oakgrovefh.com. Arrangements by Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee