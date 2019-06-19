William Lee Hartoon, of Manistee, passed away on Dec. 23, 2018, in Citrus County, Florida.

He was born on Dec. 23, 1934, in Detroit, Michigan. Retired in 1980 from Hygrade Food Products, he moved to Manistee with his wife, Edith. In his 38 years in Manistee, he was known for raising rabbits and appaloosa horses. He enjoyed bowling, fishing and hunting.

He is survived by his three children, Jack Hartoon, of Citrus County, Florida, Barbara Hartoon, of Citrus County, Florida, and James Hartoon, of South Lyon, Michigan; eight grandkids; 16 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

The memorial for William will be at noon on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at his home at 425 N. Kettle Hole Road in Manistee.