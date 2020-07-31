Winifred Ann "Winnie" Toledo, 83, most recently living in North Manchester, Indiana, passed away July 25, 2020, at Life's Journey of Avon, Indianapolis, Indiana, with her daughters at her side. According to them, their mom was one of the kindest and most decent human beings to ever walk the earth and will miss her dearly. She was also very strong-willed, as was noticed by the nurses who took care of her during her final days.

Winnie was born Jan. 4, 1937, near Onekama, Michigan, to Barbara (Deal) Joseph and John Joseph, and grew up in the area. Some of Winnie's fondest memories were here growing up with her brothers in Michigan, when the family would go to Lake Michigan beaches, taking car rides, picking apples, sledding, and going to church every Sunday. Even when she lived away at different times in her life, she always considered Onekama as her "home."

Winnie graduated from Onekama High School in 1955, as valedictorian of her class, and then went on to nursing school in Philadelphia, where she received her RN certification in 1958. Shortly, after nursing school, Winnie went into Brethren volunteer service and worked in a hospital in Puerto Rico, where she met and married David Toledo (they were divorced after several years.) After years working as a nurse while going to school and caring for her daughters, she graduated from Central Michigan University, earning both a bachelor's and master's degree in Health Education. As she was getting her bachelor's degree, she started teaching nursing at West Shore Community College in Scottville and taught there for 24 years. This turned out to be her dream job.

When Winnie had free time from teaching or raising her two girls, she enjoyed reading, playing the piano and organ, sewing, and quilting. Later, in her life she enjoyed traveling with her "girls" and their husbands to various places. In her travels she tried out some new experiences, such as snorkeling and kayaking.

For 60 years Winnie was a member of Onekama Church of the Brethren. Her church "family" was a big part of her life and she was involved in various church committees and activities. After moving to Timbercrest Senior Living Center, located in North Manchester, Indiana, she started attending the Manchester Church of the Brethren. Religion and faith were always important to her.

The loving memory of Winnie Toledo will be forever cherished by her daughters, Rebecca (Ruurd VanSlot) Toledo, Birch Bay, Washington and Sandra (Ryan Marquette) Toledo Marquette, Indianapolis, Indiana; brothers, Dan (Marlene) Joseph, Richland, Michigan, Robert "Bob" (Ilona) Joseph, Berlin, Germany, and Byron (Kathy) Joseph, Bear Lake, Michigan; and several nieces and nephews.

Winnie was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Steve Joseph.

A special thanks to the staff at Life's Journey hospice in Avon, Indiana, and the staff at Timbercrest in North Manchester, Indiana. These amazing people helped and guided Mom through the last part of her life's journey.

A Celebration of Life service will be held in Onekama, Michigan at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to McKee Mortuary. Condolences may be emailed to mckeemortuary.com.