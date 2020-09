Winifred Ann "Winnie" Toledo, 83, most recently living in North Manchester, Indiana, passed away July 25, 2020 at Life's Journey of Avon, Indianapolis, Indiana, with her daughters at her side

An outdoor memorial for Winnie Toledo will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Onekama Church of the Brethren. It is requested that friends bring their own chair, wear a mask and maintain proper distancing.