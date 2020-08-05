Yvonne Rosemond Gilbert, 92, of Arcadia, passed away on Monday Aug. 3, 2020 at The Maples in Frankfort.

She was born on Jan. 22, 1928 in Arcadia, daughter of the late Elmer and Elsie (Rupert) Weidman. She attended Arcadia School. Yvonne married Richard M. Gilbert on Nov. 14, 1946 in Arcadia at the Arcadia United Methodist Church. He preceded her in death on Feb. 5, 2001.

Yvonne worked for many years at Pet Milk in Frankfort and then H.W. Jencks Inc. in Frankfort until her retirement. She enjoyed spending time with family, her grandchildren, enjoyed cooking and especially baking rolls and pies.

Yvonne is survived by her children, Leslie (Roxanne) Gilbert of Frankfort, Debra (Gary) Lantz of Traverse City and Rebecca (Gregg) Selander of Grandville; 16 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard; son, Gregory Gilbert; two sisters, Vivian Davidson and Fern Tondu; and her daughter-in-law, Barbara Katzenstein.

A visitation for Yvonne will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 at Oak Grove Funeral Home in Manistee. A private family service and graveside committal will be held later. Burial will take place at Blaine Township Cemetery in Arcadia.

Memorial contributions in memory of Yvonne may be directed to the Gilbert family.

