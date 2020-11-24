Zachary Robert Hebner-Bourcier, age 35, of Manistee passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday Nov. 18, 2020 at Spectrum Health - Blodgett Hospital in East Grand Rapids.

He was born on May 18, 1985 in Manistee, son of Robert Bourcier and the late Andrea Hebner. Zachary was self-employed, working in roofing and general construction. He enjoyed fishing, the outdoors, tattooing, drawing, music and art.

Zachary is survived by his daughter, Mya Cushing of Puyallup, Washington; father and stepmother, Robert and Dawn Bourcier of New Baltimore, Michigan; sister, Toni (AJ) Krusniak of Manistee; brother, Benjermin Bourcier of Manistee; two stepsisters, Jackie Campbell and Jessica Griswold-Beaudrie, both of Manistee; two aunts, Carla Bourcier and Christa Haiss, both of Manistee; and grandmother, Brenda Gunther of Manistee.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Andrea Hebner; grandparents, Jackie and Doyle Hebner and Anthony Bourcier.

The family will receive friends for visitation from noon until 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 at Oak Grove Funeral Home in Manistee with a private family service to follow.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in memory of Zachary may be directed to the Bourcier family. Please feel free to share a memory or photo with the family at www.oakgrovefh.com. The family has entrusted funeral arrangements with Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Manistee.