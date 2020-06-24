Home
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 26, 2020
11:00 AM
St Matthews Anglican Church
Bent Street
Wingham
View Map
Nicholas Keith BREWER

Nicholas Keith BREWER
BREWER ("Nick") Nicholas Keith

Late of Wingham.

Passed away peacefully on Saturday 20th June 2020.



Aged 89 years



Much loved husband of Coral.

Loved Pa of Keith & Judy, Denise & Graham, Henry & Kirsty.

Adored Poppy of Tayla, Emily, Mitchell, Zoe and Shana.

Missed by his sister Nancy and brother Peter.



Nick's Funeral Service will be held at St Matthews Anglican Church, Bent Street, Wingham, on Friday 26th June 2020 commencing at 11am, prior to a private cremation.

Social distancing rules still apply.



logo
Published in Manning River Times on June 24, 2020
