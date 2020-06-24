|
|
BREWER ("Nick") Nicholas Keith
Late of Wingham.
Passed away peacefully on Saturday 20th June 2020.
Aged 89 years
Much loved husband of Coral.
Loved Pa of Keith & Judy, Denise & Graham, Henry & Kirsty.
Adored Poppy of Tayla, Emily, Mitchell, Zoe and Shana.
Missed by his sister Nancy and brother Peter.
Nick's Funeral Service will be held at St Matthews Anglican Church, Bent Street, Wingham, on Friday 26th June 2020 commencing at 11am, prior to a private cremation.
Social distancing rules still apply.
Published in Manning River Times on June 24, 2020