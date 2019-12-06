|
|
A. Bruce Van Hesteren
Lexington - A. Bruce Van Hesteren, age 86, peacefully passed away Dec 5, 2019 in his Lexington home under hospice care surrounded by family.
Bruce was born August 6, 1933 in Grand Rapids, MI to parents Peter & Dena (Brouwer) Van Hesteren. After graduating from Holland High School with the class of 1951, he joined the Navy during the Korean War and was out to sea as a plank owner on the USS Tom Green County (LST-1159).
Bruce worked as a tool & die maker with General Motors for 39.9 years, retiring as the lead supervisor for 3rd shift. On July 29, 1967, he married Della Irene (Sams) and they shared 49 years of marriage together until she passed away Jan 1, 2017. He loved all his children equally and worked hard to provide for them. Together they made many happy memories at Gun Lake in MI and many GM employee family events.
Bruce loved to sing and was an active member of the Fun Center Chordsmen. He was also a HAM radio operator under the handle N8KJS. In younger years, he loved to fish and was proud to have learned sailing at a young age. Bruce served as a longtime volunteer with the police auxiliary both in Ontario and Lexington and a volunteer firefighter and EMT for Troy Twp.
He is survived by children Scott (Anita) Van Hesteren, Judy (Rick) Gulley, Chris (Melanie) Van Hesteren, Betty Peay, Kimberly Van Hesteren, Michelle (Bill) Emborski, and Beth (Russ) Foster; grandchildren Pete, Mike, Morgan, Stephen (Carmen), Tony, Carmen (Andrew), Ryan (Kristen), Christopher, Jon (Jenny), Rebecca, Matthew, Zachary, Jennifer, Brittany, Ashley and Abby; great grandchildren Devin, Jenna, Mickaylah, Briana, Rylee, Blaize, Brieze, Kiska, Jayce, Jaxon, and Lucianna.
Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, loving wife Della, son Bruce Van Hesteren, Jr.; and great-grandson Seth.
Bruce's family will receive friends 5-7 pm Monday, Dec 9, 2019 at the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home where a funeral service will be held 11am Tuesday, officiated by Celebrant Dave Roberts. Military honors will be held at the funeral home and burial will follow in Oak Grove Memorial Park near Lexington.
The Van Hesteren family wishes to thank the team at Hospice of North Central Ohio for their compassionate support and care. Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Bruce's family and encourage you to share a memory and watch his tribute video at SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the News Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019