A. June Murphy
Mansfield - A.June Murphy, 87, of Mansfield, passed away at her home on
May 24, 2020 after battling cancer.
June was born on June 19, 1932, in Mansfield, to Earl R. and Orpha (Wemmer) Davis. She was a homemaker, never working outside the home as she had enough to do raising eight children. She loved and cared for her children with her whole heart, they were her life. Her grandchildren were just as loved. She cherished the time she got to spend with them. She will be missed more than words can say. She loved to read her Readers Digest, Guidepost, and medical newsletters. June would always read the newspaper to her husband when he came home from work. She liked clipping articles and recipes from the newspaper, and had boxes of clippings about historical things or people she knew or just things that she was interested in. She pretty much kept everything her kids ever gave or made for her.
She is survived by her four daughters, Faith, Hope (Earl), Charity (Troy), and Ronna (Steve); three sons, James, Jeffery (Mitzi) and David (Julie); 17 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; 9 great-great-grandchildren and one on the way.
June was preceded in death by her husband, Malcum; her parents; one daughter; four grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; four brothers; and two sisters.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020, at Oak Grove Memorial Park. Werner Gompf Funeral Services, ltd. 1106 Park Ave.West, Mansfield, is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Avita Hospice, 1220 N. Market St, P.O.Box 327, Galion, OH 44883.
Published in the News Journal from May 26 to May 27, 2020