Aaron Butts
1932 - 2020
Aaron Butts of Mansfield, 88, passed away Tuesday, October 6 2020 at home after an extended illness.
He was born February 2nd, 1932 to the late Roscoe Butts and Martha Lee (Peoples) of Mansfield, Ohio. Affectionally known as "Moose", Aaron was a lifelong resident of Mansfield. He graduated from Mansfield Senior High in 1950. He was a proud Korean War veteran, serving the United States Army. He worked 40 years as a Foundry Laborer with the Ohio Brass and retired to enjoy life. In his earlier years, Aaron enjoyed golfing, bowling, fishing, watching his beloved Cleveland Browns, reading, and most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family.
He is survived by his children, Mark (Lisa) Butts and Damon (Ursula) Butts of Mansfield, Ohio; Bridget (Everett) Washington of McKinney, Texas; one sister, Rita Thompson of Columbus, Ohio; one brother, Robert Butts, of Laurel Highlands, PA; special friend, Adeline Anderson; grandchildren: Blair Favers, Jon Avery, Edward B. Avery Jr., Jameel Butts, Amber Erskine, Christian Washington, and Jessica Henry; and a host of other great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Preceding Aaron in death is his wife, Joyce Butts; daughter, Teresa Butts; parents, Roscoe and Martha Butts; three sisters, Jeanette Butts, Betty Merritt and Geneva Collins; and three brothers, Cecil Butts, Roscoe Butts Jr., and Leon Butts.
Services have been entrusted to Small Funeral Services, 326 Park Avenue West, with Pastor Aaron Williams Jr. of Maddox Memorial COGIC officiating. Friends may call the funeral home Monday, October 12, 2020, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Social distancing will be enforced and masks are mandatory. Due to the ongoing COVID threat, the family has decided to have a private celebration of life for Aaron following the calling hours.

Published in News Journal on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Small Funeral Services
