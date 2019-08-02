|
Aaron J. Mosier
Mansfield - Aaron J. Mosier, 52, of Mansfield, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Born April 20, 1967 in Crestline, Ohio, he was the son of Clem and Meddie Mosier.
Aaron was a graduate of West Carter High School and was a veteran of the United States Army. He lived most of his life in Ohio but also had lived in Olive Hill, Kentucky for a while. He worked for many years with Croswell Motor Coach Services as a charter bus driver. A good Christian man, he was an active member of Belmont Community Church where he sang in the church choir letting everyone hear his amazing voice and also volunteered with the food drive. Aaron loved bowling with the church league, golfing with his family and fishing especially at Clearfork no matter time of day or night or what the weather was like.
A very humble, caring, loving and generous person, Aaron loved his family especially his grandchildren, and they will miss his big smile and funny personality.
He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Kimberly Mosier; two daughters, Nicole (Kenneth) Spencer and Karissa Mosier all of Mansfield; three sons, Matthew Lang of Mansfield, Josh Mosier of Ashland and Jacob Mosier of Virginia; eight grandchildren, Leonardo Lang, Aiden, Addison and Raelyn Mosier, Luna Mosier, Nolan, Jordan and Arabella Mosier; three brothers, Benny (Marta) Mosier of Bellville, Eddie (Edith) Mosier of Mansfield and Rick (Rose) Mosier of Morehead, Kentucky; three sisters, Juanita Mosier and Sue (Paul) Smith both of Mansfield and Joan (Gary) Tumbas of Grafton, Ohio; a sister-in-law, Phyllis Mosier of Olive Hill, Kentucky; and numerous nieces, nephews, other dear family friends and his church family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Cindy Blythe; and three brothers and one sister-in-law, James Mosier, Timothy A. (Pauline) Mosier and Christopher Mosier.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, August 5, 2019 at Belmont Community Church, 1119 Belmont Avenue, Mansfield, Ohio 44906 conducted by Pastor Hank Webb. Burial will follow in Windsor Park Cemetery where full military honors will be conducted by the Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Detail. Friends may call two hours prior to the service, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at the church on Monday. Memorial contributions may be made to the New Destiny Program at Belmont Community Church.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on Aug. 2, 2019