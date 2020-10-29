Aaron S. Carlson
Loudonville - Aaron S. Carlson, 31, of Loudonville, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 26, 2020.
Born in Sterling, Illinois on September 6, 1989, Aaron was the son of Scott Carlson and Mindy Green. Aaron was a kind, passionate person who never met a stranger. He would do anything for anyone and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He was close to his brother, Cameron and was a father figure to him. He loved adventure and adventurous activities such as riding ATV's, paintball, and fishing allowed him some time to relax. Aaron and his wife, Teresa, enjoyed gaming together, and shared many fond memories and lots of laughs. He and Teresa were always together and were best friends. Aaron was a member of the Mansfield Motorcycle Club. Aaron was always happy despite the fact that he fought through various medical conditions in his life with his mother and his wife as a rock by his side.
He is survived by his wife, Teresa (Zellner) Carlson; his father, Scott (Tammy) Carlson; his mother, Mindy (John Cozad) Green; his grandmother, Pat Green; his brothers, Allan (Brittany) Carlson, Cameron Green, and Keegan Carlson; his sister, Kayleen Carlson; his three nephews, Travis and Scotty Carlson and Braxten Cabell; his mother-in-law, Grace Zellner; his father-in-law, Daniel Miller; and his sister-in-law, Cristina (Jake) Cabell. Aaron was preceded in death by his grandparents, John (Marlene) Carlson and Eugene Green.
Family and friends may visit from 1:00-3:00 pm on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street.
